Dymension 1-Day Volume Tops $15.75 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. Dymension has a market cap of $309.55 million and approximately $15.75 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dymension coin can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002090 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dymension has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,035,599,356 coins and its circulating supply is 211,243,058 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

