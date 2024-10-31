Dynex (DNX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $31.14 Million

Dynex (DNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. In the last week, Dynex has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Dynex has a market capitalization of $31.14 million and approximately $751,711.74 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynex coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dynex Profile

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 97,108,831 coins and its circulating supply is 97,111,485 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 97,100,719.90988259. The last known price of Dynex is 0.33269744 USD and is up 3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $848,617.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

