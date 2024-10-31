Dynex Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $30.42 Million (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Dynex has a total market cap of $30.42 million and approximately $748,416.93 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynex has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Dynex coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dynex

Dynex’s launch date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 97,117,722 coins and its circulating supply is 97,120,716 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 97,100,719.90988259. The last known price of Dynex is 0.33269744 USD and is up 3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $848,617.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

