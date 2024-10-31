E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Purchases 45 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 223.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 23.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Gartner by 58.7% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.86.

Gartner Trading Down 0.1 %

Gartner stock opened at $517.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.63. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.20 and a 52-week high of $535.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $214,243.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $947,411.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $214,243.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,411.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $2,734,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,664,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,582 shares of company stock worth $25,743,407 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.