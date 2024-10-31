Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $317.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $277.00 to $317.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXP. Stephens raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James downgraded Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.67.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

EXP opened at $288.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.76. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $152.59 and a 1 year high of $306.36.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $623.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 37.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,135.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10,750.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 1,760.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.