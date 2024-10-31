Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 25.0 %

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 million, a PE ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

