ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA) Short Interest Down 5.3% in October

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 72,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ECD Automotive Design Price Performance

NASDAQ:ECDA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,832. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. ECD Automotive Design has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.87 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that ECD Automotive Design will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

ECD Automotive Design Company Profile

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.

