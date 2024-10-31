Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Down 7.9% in October

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 947,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Ecolab Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $6.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $159.15 and a 1-year high of $262.61. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ecolab from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.20.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 43,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

