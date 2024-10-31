Edelcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.37 Million (EDLC)

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Edelcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.33 billion and $4.37 million worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edelcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Edelcoin has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edelcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,522.92 or 0.99721270 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,375.06 or 0.99512197 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Edelcoin

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1. Edelcoin’s official message board is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. Edelcoin’s official website is edelcoin.com.

Edelcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200 with 21,592,038.04 in circulation. The last known price of Edelcoin is 0.98484628 USD and is up 42.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,656,519.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edelcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edelcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edelcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edelcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.