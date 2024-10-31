Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Edison International updated its FY24 guidance to $4.80-5.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.800-5.000 EPS.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.61. Edison International has a one year low of $62.21 and a one year high of $88.77.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 125.30%.

Insider Activity at Edison International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

