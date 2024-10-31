Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Short Interest Update

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,330,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 16,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EDIT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 494.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 481.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDIT stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $2.90. 1,959,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,777. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $238.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.99.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 288.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.