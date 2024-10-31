Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Short Interest Update

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,330,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 16,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EDIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine Price Performance
Shares of EDIT stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $2.90. 1,959,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,777. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $238.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.99.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 288.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.
Editas Medicine Company Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
