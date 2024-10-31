Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Update

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

EGO stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.37. 1,676,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,830. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 232.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

