EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Holdings Reduced by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,847 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group comprises 1.0% of Congress Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. owned about 0.71% of EMCOR Group worth $144,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME traded up $20.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $451.92. 204,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,321. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.11 and a twelve month high of $456.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $415.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.33.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

