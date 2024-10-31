EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $456.76 and last traded at $449.76, with a volume of 123086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $431.77.
The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS.
EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,028,000 after acquiring an additional 134,575 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,553,000 after acquiring an additional 88,909 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 354,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,427,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EMCOR Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.33.
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
