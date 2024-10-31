Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,704,500 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 1,557,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.9 days.

Entain Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHF traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. 6,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,485. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. Entain has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $13.14.

About Entain

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

