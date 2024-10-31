Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.63 and last traded at $28.73. 1,328,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,273,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 25,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

