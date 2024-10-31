Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.86 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $19.13 or 0.00026452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and approximately $109.37 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,310.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.01 or 0.00518603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00098828 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.45 or 0.00221895 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00073919 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,357,594 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

