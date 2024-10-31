Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $18.64 or 0.00026363 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.78 billion and $112.81 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,699.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $360.21 or 0.00509352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00098262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00222443 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00022090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00072972 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,360,862 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.