Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 191 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 183 ($2.37), with a volume of 92254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188 ($2.44).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eurocell from GBX 180 ($2.33) to GBX 200 ($2.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 166.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 147.44. The firm has a market cap of £187.87 million, a PE ratio of 1,709.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Eurocell’s payout ratio is currently 5,454.55%.

In related news, insider Iraj Amiri purchased 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £2,111.20 ($2,737.91). 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

