Eventbrite (EB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Eventbrite has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.15 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Eventbrite to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eventbrite stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.88 million, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 75,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 495,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,396.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 628,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,300.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 495,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,396.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EB shares. Truist Financial cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

