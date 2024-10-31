EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 4,400 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $46,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,060,240 shares in the company, valued at $86,002,760.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 31st, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,065 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $53,537.05.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $43,554.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,834 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $51,143.72.

On Thursday, October 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,988 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $60,538.68.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,436 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $54,849.24.

On Thursday, September 26th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,158 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $64,474.26.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,807 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $72,358.41.

On Thursday, September 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $75,888.31.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,311 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $110,224.59.

EverCommerce Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EVCM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.52. 74,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,864. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

