Evermay Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.

