Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 32710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EE. Northland Securities increased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 111.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the third quarter valued at about $715,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 836.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 31,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

