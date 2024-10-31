Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.

XOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,978,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,342,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.66 and its 200-day moving average is $116.39. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

