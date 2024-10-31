F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.04-$14.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion. F5 also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.040-14.310 EPS.

F5 Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of F5 stock traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.20. 316,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,414. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.31. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. F5 has a twelve month low of $149.40 and a twelve month high of $250.46.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.43 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F5 announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network technology company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on F5

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total value of $273,107.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,359,543.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $273,107.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,359,543.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $130,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.