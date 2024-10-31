Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Has $221,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,271,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002,450 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,127,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,476,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 750.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,283,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,523,000 after buying an additional 1,132,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,934,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.22. 2,866,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.64. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

