Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYDW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

Shares of FBYDW remained flat at $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,827. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

