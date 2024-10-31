Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,200 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 243,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 92.1 days.

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

Fevertree Drinks stock remained flat at $9.54 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

