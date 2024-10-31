Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128,861 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.