Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,095 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after buying an additional 42,302,888 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,867,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,370,000 after buying an additional 2,535,855 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,801,000 after buying an additional 1,711,930 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,057,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV opened at $52.52 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

