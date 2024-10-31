Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $816,000 Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 303.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at $79,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of URA stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $33.99.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

