Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,911,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,306,000 after purchasing an additional 200,871 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cameco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,711,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,967,000 after acquiring an additional 288,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cameco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,708,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,524,000 after acquiring an additional 215,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cameco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,210,000 after acquiring an additional 202,157 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cameco by 6.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,672,000 after acquiring an additional 265,196 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.44 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Cameco’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

