Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 530.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $144,000.

Shares of BATS FBCG opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

