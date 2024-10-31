Fiducient Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.4% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,727,000 after buying an additional 81,195 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $533.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $522.51 and its 200 day moving average is $502.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $380.56 and a 1 year high of $538.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

