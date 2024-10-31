Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Up 9.9% in October

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,858,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 1,690,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 258.1 days.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.10. 15,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,559. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $7.10.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.