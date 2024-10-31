Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Up 9.9% in October

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,858,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 1,690,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 258.1 days.
Fiera Capital Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.10. 15,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,559. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $7.10.
Fiera Capital Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fiera Capital
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.