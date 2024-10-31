FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Update

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,896,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 6,591,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Price Performance

FCBBF stock remained flat at $14.48 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, overdrafts, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as trading of CFDs, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

