FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Update

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,896,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 6,591,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
FinecoBank Banca Fineco Price Performance
FCBBF stock remained flat at $14.48 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $15.00.
About FinecoBank Banca Fineco
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FinecoBank Banca Fineco
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.