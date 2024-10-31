First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 207,860 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,204,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $306,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

FAAR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,353. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

