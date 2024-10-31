First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.1% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 180,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 163,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie boosted their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.03.

PayPal Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $78.22 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

