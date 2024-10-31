First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 132.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in IQVIA by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 16,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IQV opened at $216.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.88 and a 200-day moving average of $230.06. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49.
In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
