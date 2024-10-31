First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 132.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in IQVIA by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 16,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $216.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.88 and a 200-day moving average of $230.06. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IQV

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.