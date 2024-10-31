First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.93 and last traded at $16.99. 6,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 18,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.3823 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLN. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

