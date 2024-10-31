FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.610-2.710 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FirstEnergy also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.61-2.71 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,016,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,874. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.68%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.