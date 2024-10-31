Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 121,491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 191,468 shares.The stock last traded at $4.06 and had previously closed at $3.90.

Five Point Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Five Point

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Point

In other news, Director Sam Levinson acquired 3,283,024 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $10,341,525.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,219,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,609.15. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Sam Levinson purchased 3,283,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $10,341,525.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,219,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,590,609.15. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 8,990,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $28,139,854.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,296.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,104,569 shares of company stock valued at $28,529,747. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Five Point by 89.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Point by 12.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Five Point by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 77,369 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

