Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.28% from the company’s current price.

FLEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price target on Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of FLEX opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average is $31.11. Flex has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $284,110.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,494,237.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $284,110.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,494,237.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,197.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,028 shares of company stock worth $933,511. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth $43,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Flex during the third quarter valued at $74,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

