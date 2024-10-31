FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.470-1.830 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.160-3.520 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,039. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. FMC has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

