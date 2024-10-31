Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.46 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.