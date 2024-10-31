Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Update

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,300 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Foresight Autonomous Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FRSX opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. Foresight Autonomous has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.10.
Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foresight Autonomous had a negative return on equity of 86.89% and a negative net margin of 1,871.62%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.
Foresight Autonomous Company Profile
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.
