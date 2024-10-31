Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAW) Short Interest Down 6.4% in October

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

FRLAW stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

