Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAW) Short Interest Down 6.4% in October

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.
Fortune Rise Acquisition Price Performance
FRLAW stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
Fortune Rise Acquisition Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fortune Rise Acquisition
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Rise Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Rise Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.