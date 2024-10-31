Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 771.50 ($10.01) and last traded at GBX 772 ($10.01), with a volume of 270451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 784.50 ($10.17).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.
Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.
