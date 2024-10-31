Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,624,300 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 4,040,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.6 days.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

FRHLF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,414. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0653 per share. This represents a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 181.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

