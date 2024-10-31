Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,624,300 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 4,040,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.6 days.
Freehold Royalties Price Performance
FRHLF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,414. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.
Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0653 per share. This represents a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 181.76%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Freehold Royalties
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Freehold Royalties
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.