FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1438 per share on Monday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
IGLD stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.03. 62,840 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65.
About FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF
